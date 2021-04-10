Jennifer Lawrence’s Biggest Movies, Ranked

The world won’t get to watch Jennifer Lawrence trip up the steps at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25. Although everyone’s favorite girl next door didn’t receive any Oscar nominations this year, we can look forward to multiple upcoming projects, including the long-awaited “Bad Blood,” in which she will portray disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. (Holmes is included in 24/7 Wall St.’s recent list of 14 billionaires who went broke.)

Starting her professional acting career as a teen in 2007, Lawrence quickly rose to fame and became the world’s highest paid actress in both 2015 and 2016. She was also the first actor born in the 1990s to win an Oscar, for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” Here are Oscar winners for Best Picture the year you were born.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. Of the 16 films on the list, four are from the “Hunger Games” series and three are part of the “X-Men” franchise. Three others, each of which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress, were directed by David O. Russell.

The ranking is based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. IMdb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. Only the roughly 5,000 feature films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s movie theater ticket (domestic box office) was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.