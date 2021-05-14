The Most Visited US National Parks in 2020

Interest in national parks has been soaring over the last decade. In fact, total visits to all types of U.S. national parks almost exceeded the nation’s population in 2019. In 2010, the number of visitors was closer to 281 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of different parks all over the country, including national parks at various times. People were ordered to stay at home as much as possible and avoid nonessential activities, such as recreational trips. Visitation to national parks as well as national parks and preserves, specifically, fell by about a third in 2020 compared to 2019, but millions of people still venture out into the wilderness.

To identify the most visited national parks in 2020, 24/7 Tempo reviewed recreational visits from the National Park Service’s annual visitation report. The NPS has at least 19 official designations for the lands the agency manages. Only national parks (NP) and national parks and preserves (NP & PRES) were considered in our analysis.

The national park concept was an idea championed by Theodore Roosevelt. As president, Roosevelt protected about 230 million acres of public land and signed into law the 1906 American Antiquities Act. This act set aside certain public natural areas as park and conservation land to be preserved for historic and scientific interest. These areas were designated as national monuments. Ten years later, Congress passed the Organic Act, creating the National Park Service.

Exploring the wilderness, hiking through mountains, and sleeping under the stars are just some of the nature experiences these parks have to offer, often free of charge.

With COVID-19 vaccination rates increasing and states beginning to loosen travel restrictions, many Americans may decide to explore the country and go on a road trip. And when we can travel again, these are the most beautiful places to visit in the U.S.

Methodology

