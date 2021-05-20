States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The Biden Administration announced a target goal of delivering at least one vaccination dose to 70% of American adults by July 4. Whether or not the timeline is achievable remains to be seen. Currently, 124,455,693 people have been fully vaccinated, or 38.0% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more efficient at it than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 26.1% all the way up to 50.0%.

Regardless of the share of the population each state has managed to vaccinate, data reveals inefficiencies in vaccination campaigns everywhere in the country as millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of May 18, only about 79.5% of the 346,672,500 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 66.2% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents. Meanwhile, the state that has proven most efficient has used 92.8% of the vaccine doses it has received.

As the virus mutates and new variants spread, vaccinating the population as rapidly as possible is critical. In total, there have been 9,971 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.