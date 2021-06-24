States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The Biden Administration announced a target goal fully vaccinating 160 million American adults by July 4. Whether or not the timeline is achievable remains to be seen. Currently, 150,424,675 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.0% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more efficient at it than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 29.0% all the way up to 64.2%.

Regardless of the share of the population each state has managed to vaccinate, data reveals inefficiencies in vaccination campaigns everywhere in the country as millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of June 22, only about 84.1% of the 379,446,700 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 69.2% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents. Meanwhile, the state that has proven most efficient has used 97.8% of the vaccine doses it has received.

As the virus mutates and new variants spread, vaccinating the population as rapidly as possible is critical. In total, there have been 10,153 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.