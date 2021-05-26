COVID-19: This Is Why Social Distancing May Not Work, Scientists Say

The rate of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Infection numbers dropped to their lowest point in almost a year for the week of May 17 — which itself showed a decrease of 26% from the previous seven days.

Nevertheless, close to 600,000 Americans have died of the disease. That accounts for almost 20% of the approximately 3.5 million people claimed by the pandemic worldwide. We’re obviously not out of the woods yet. (This is the city in every state with the most COVID-19 cases.)

Variants have become a large part of the conversation among public health officials and epidemiologists. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially tracks a number of them. According to The New York Times, as of May 24, some 49% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 39% are fully vaccinated — but authorities worry that vaccines might not fully protect against all the new variations, some of which may be not only more transmissible but also deadlier than others. (These are the states where the most people are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.)

While vaccines are a major weapon against the spread of the disease, there are several others that have long been in place.

