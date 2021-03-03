Even With Both Doses of Vaccine, Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Go to These Places

Vaccination has become one of the key components to the ongoing drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. Despite progress with vaccine distribution the first year of the tragedy can’t be reversed. Over 500,000 people have died. Over 28 million people have been infected. Most experts believe both figures are low. This is particularly true with infections. Scientists think the figure could be closer to 70 million because of people who were never tested but had the disease.

The vaccination process has been slower than hoped. The Trump Administration said it would get off to a fast start in January. Instead, less than 14% of adult Americans have been given at least one shot. Only 6% of adults have received two doses. At this point, 82,114,370 doses have been distributed and 65,032,083 shots have been given. President Biden says there will be enough doses to vaccinate Americans by the end of May. These are the states where vaccination levels are the worst.

As a larger percent of the population gets both doses, there is still confusion about whether they should continue to restrict their behavior, social distance, and weather masks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approximately 94% effective. That still leaves 6%. And, it is not certain whether people who are vaccinated can still spread the disease.

Recently Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s primary medical advisor on the COVID-19 pandemic laid down some new rules.

Click here to see what Dr. Fauci says about places to avoid, even with both doses of vaccine