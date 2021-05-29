The Most and Least Expensive Popular Memorial Day Destinations

A weekend getaway has probably been a dream for millions since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic began in March 2020. But as Americans get the COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been refraining from travel in the last 15 months may finally be up to going on a trip. And this Memorial Day weekend may be just the right opportunity for some much-needed vacation.

To compile a list of the most and least expensive popular Memorial Day destinations in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on flight bookings provided by Priceline. The average round trip plane ticket costs are for travel between May 28 and May 31, 2021, with bookings made between May 22 and May 26, 2021. Destinations are listed based on the average round trip plane ticket from most to least expensive.

Summer may not officially be here until the end of June, but the beach-going and backyard barbecue season generally kicks off on Memorial Day weekend. Many Americans are heading to warm weather and fun-filled destinations in the South and West. The overall average ticket cost for the weekend is $313.

Based on the top destinations this holiday weekend, it seems that people are looking to spend some time unwinding on a white sand beaches, in the mountains, or traveling to cities with war memorials where they can honor fallen soldiers.

Some people may be longing for a road trip after a year of travel restrictions. So if you wish to hit the road — after all, National Road Trip Day is May 28 — here are 15 of the best summer road trips you can take in the U.S.

