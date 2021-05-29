How Expensive Are Hotels at 29 Popular Memorial Day Destinations

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. The holiday is often associated with two activities — going on road trips and flying to cities with warmer weather.

After more than a year of refraining from travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that people are on the move again. As new COVID-19 cases decline, vaccination rates go up, and travel restrictions are loosened, more than 37 million people are expected to go on a trip this holiday weekend. This is more than twice the number of people who traveled last year.

To compile a list of how expensive hotels are at 29 popular Memorial Day destinations, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on hotel bookings provided by Priceline. Data is based on daily hotel rates for checking in or out anytime between May 28 and May 31, 2021 for bookings made between May 22 and May 26, 2021. Average daily rates are listed from most to least expensive.

Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, are the top two most popular Memorial Day weekend destinations in terms of hotel bookings, even though they are in the top 10 in terms of hotel costs. It’s cheaper to book lodgings in the West.

Many people will probably take a staycation, staying at home and engaging in leisure outdoor activities at nearby places like state or national parks. These areas offer fun experiences in nature and are often free — these are the national parks that have grown most in popularity since 1980.

Click here to see how expensive are hotels at 29 popular Memorial Day destinations