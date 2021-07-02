The Worst Cities to Drive this Holiday Weekend, According to AAA

The number of Americans with Fourth of July travel plans is expected to surpass 47.7 million Americans over the holiday weekend. It is likely that travel volumes will approach the all-time record high set in 2019, and greatly exceed the 2020 low. (Here are the states fighting COVID-19 most successfully).

The travel volume estimate, released last month by car insurance company AAA Travel, represents a mere 2.5% drop from 2019, and an increase of nearly 40% compared to 2020, when many Americans avoided travel due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For the upcoming holiday, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 10 metropolitan areas where traffic congestion in well-known corridors is expected to rise by the largest amount. All data was obtained from AAA. (Here is another Fourth of July list — the stories behind America’s national anthems, songs, and marches).

