Top Independence Day Travel Destinations, According to AAA

The number of Americans with Fourth of July travel plans is expected to surpass 47.7 million Americans over the holiday weekend. As the pandemic has retreated well below the levels of last summer, Independence Day revelers are hitting theme parks and fun city destinations across the country.

It is likely that travel volumes will approach the all-time record high set in 2019, and greatly exceed the 2020 low. The travel volume estimate, released last month by car insurance company AAA Travel, represents a mere 2.5% drop from 2019, and an increase of nearly 40% compared to 2020, when many Americans avoided travel due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Here are the states fighting COVID-19 most successfully).

For the upcoming holiday, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 10 metropolitan areas that are topping the list of Fourth of July destinations this year, according to AAA. (Here is another Fourth of July list — the stories behind America’s national anthems, songs, and marches).

