These Are the Worst Times to Drive Over the Memorial Day Weekend

AAA has forecast holiday travel for decades. This Memorial Day, it says 45.1 million people will travel, breaking the record of 44 million set in 2005. The period measured stretches from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26.

Stacey Barber, the vice president of AAA Travel, commented, “Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly.” Of the total, 39.4 million will travel by car. One reason is that gasoline prices are at a multiyear low.

Air travel will hit 3.61 million. Some of America’s largest cities–Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle—are among the most popular destinations. Orlando is home to some of the country’s largest theme parks.

AAA also provides data on roads with the most and least congestion and when. The data is provided by day and time. These are the best and worst times to travel by car based on congestion:

Date Worst Time Best Time Thursday, May 22 1:00 – 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, May 23 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, May 24 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sunday, May 25 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Before 1:00 PM Monday, May 26 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM

