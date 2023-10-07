America's 17 Favorite Pickup Trucks shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The consumer market for pickup trucks in the United States has changed considerably in the last few decades. Once predominantly used as work vehicles in occupations like farming, landscaping, and the trades, pickups have surged in popularity as family vehicles and daily drivers. And automakers have adapted accordingly.

Unlike most trucks of the 1980s and 1990s, many of today’s pickups are available with luxury interiors and high-tech infotainment systems and can comfortably seat five adults. The Ford F-150, for example, now has a cab that accounts for 63% of the truck’s overall length, down from 36% when it was first introduced in the 1970’s, according to analysis by Axios. Fuel economy has also improved. According to estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency, pickups get an average of about 20 miles per gallon, up from just under 12 MPG in 1975. (Here is a look at the 20 most fuel-efficient new SUVs.)

As pickups have evolved to accommodate a larger market, sales have skyrocketed. The U.S. Department of Transportation reported 48.3 million pickup truck registrations in 2019, a 71% increase from 28.3 million in 1995. Today, each of the three best selling vehicles in the United States are pickup trucks.

Using 2022 vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked 17 mass production pickup truck models available in the U.S. by total sales in the 2022 calendar year.

Competition among automakers in the pickup segment has also ramped up in recent years – and exactly how long the dominant models on this list can retain their market share remains to be seen. Several name plates on this list, including the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, are brand new, introduced for the first time within the last two years. Meanwhile, trucks like the Nissan Frontier and the Toyota Tundra have recently been redesigned for a new generation, revitalizing their brand and fueling a year-over-year boom in sales. (Here is a look at the most dependable car brand in America.)

