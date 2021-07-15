This Is the Best-Selling Car in America

Auto sales in America plunged at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, collapsing from April through the fall. But with dealers beginning to open and more people ordering cars online, the fourth quarter saw a strong recovery, which extended into 2021. In fact, the industry should make a full recovery this year.

Throughout the first quarter of 2021, nearly 4 million cars were sold in America, nearly 500,000 more than in the first quarter of 2020. Just a few dozen models accounted for the majority of sales — more than 30 models sold over 30,000 cars in the first three months of 2021.

To determine the best selling cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the vehicles with the highest sales figures in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2021, according to GoodCarBadCar.

Parts of the auto industry landscape have changed. Electric cars are no longer a novelty. Tesla produced 500,000 cars last year. Traditional American car manufacturers have also started to have success with electric vehicles, led by the Chevy Bolt EV. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, introduced last year, has posted brisk sales. Almost every major global manufacturer expects much of its model lines to be all-electric by the end of the decade.

The best-selling vehicle by far in the first quarter of this year was the Ford F-Series. It sold 203,797 units in the period. The F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in America for 39 years. The full-sized pickup has a number of models. The base model sells for $28,940. One version of the F-150 sells for over $70,000.

A trend that started a decade ago and has not changed this year is a preference for sport utility vehicles, crossovers, and pickups. Sedan sales have steadily dropped recently. Ford has stopped selling most of its sedans in the United States. While the decline of some cars has been slow, consumer tastes can shift quickly, and there are dozens of models that have seen their sales drop by more than half in the last five years. These are the 25 cars disappearing the fastest.

