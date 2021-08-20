The Worst TV Series Finales of All Time

Series finales are often polarizing. Oftentimes, people do not like the final episode simply because it’s the end of their beloved show. As time goes by, however, fans may change their opinion and see the end as fitting. Other times, they dislike it even more over time.

To determine the worst television finales, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on current audience ratings from IMDb. Series finales were ranked based on the percentage decline in IMDb audience rating for the finale compared to the rating for the series as a whole.

When series finales are a total letdown it is usually for a few reasons. A finale may leave too many unanswered questions or reach an ambiguous conclusion that makes it seem like the show’s writer could not come up with an ending.

In the show's creators' defense, it's hard to nail the perfect ending in serialized television, especially after years of built-up anticipation.

