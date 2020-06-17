Best Supernatural TV Series Now Available to Stream John Harrington

For pure escapism, few genres can equal television shows that delve into the supernatural. Among the themes that keep us glued to the small screen are time travel, the paranormal, parallel universes, vampires, satanism, possession of mysterious powers, and unexplained phenomena.

As Americans look for entertainment outlets to relieve their confinement from COVID-19-induced isolation, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of supernatural TV series now available to stream. We identified all of the supernatural shows available for streaming — using data from website JustWatch — and ranked them based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings, weighted by the number of votes each series received.

Click here to see a list of supernatural TV series now available to stream.

Our list includes mind-benders from the earliest days of television, including “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits,” programs that dealt with paranormal and science fiction themes. These programs are among the most watched classic television series. Here are the best classic TV shows now available to stream.

Some recently concluded series such as “Fringe” and “Counterpart” use parallel universes as the framework for their programs. Limited series such as “11.22.63” peg their plot on a historical event — in this case the Kennedy assassination — as a premise for time travel. No list of supernatural-themed television series would be complete without including shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “True Blood.”

Series such as “The X-Files” and the currently running “Stranger Things” have been recognized repeatedly by the television industry with multiple Emmy Awards. Here are TV shows with the most Emmy wins of all time.

To determine the best supernatural TV series now available to stream, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the shows available for streaming — using data from website JustWatch — that are classified as “fantasy” or “sci-fi” by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). We then ranked the series based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings, weighted by the number of votes each series received. Editorial discretion was then applied to include or omit titles that we felt did not match the classification of “supernatural.”

In order to be considered, each show was required to have at least 4,000 user votes on IMDb.