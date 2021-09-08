The Best Seafood to Eat

Fish and shellfish form an important part of a healthy diet. Many varieties are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, known for contributing to brain and heart health and helpful in combating arthritis, diabetes, depression, and other afflictions. Unlike animal fat, oily and fatty fish flesh is good for you; counterintuitively fatty fish are considered a “lean” source of protein. (Eating fatty fish is one of the healthy eating habits that will change your life.)

Depending on the variety, fish also contain a range of other vitamins and minerals, including selenium, potassium, magnesium, B vitamins, and even vitamin D, which is otherwise rarely present in the food we eat. (These are the most common nutritional deficiencies among Americans.)

Not all fish is completely safe to eat, due to various contaminants, most commonly mercury, a highly toxic metal that can have serious health consequences. However, even fish with some mercury content is often filled with healthful Omega-3 fatty acids and other valuable nutrients — and is often quite delicious — so is considered worth choosing occasionally.

Taking into consideration not just their flavor but their nutritive value and their comparative lack of potentially harmful contaminants, 24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of some of the best seafood varieties to eat. The recommendations are based on medical websites, including WebMD, One Medical, Healthline, and Medical News Today, as well as nutritional information published by the FDA, and in some cases on environmental sources, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, Greenpeace, and Sustainable Fisheries.