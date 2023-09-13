35 Best Foods for Strong, Healthy Bones

As we get older, we are more at risk for bone loss. Eating foods high in calcium like kale can help prevent this.

24/7 Tempo compiled 35 of the best foods for building and maintaining strong bones. These foods contain significant amounts of one or more of the nutrients essential to bone health. Here are the 14 most common nutritional deficiencies.

According to Harvard School of Public Health, osteoporosis contributes to 2 million fractures every year. Maintaining bone density becomes increasingly imperative as we age, as our bodies begin to lose bone mass. This is especially crucial for women after menopause.

Calcium is especially crucial for bone health. If you don’t get enough calcium from your diet, your body will take calcium from your bones. This leads to weaker bones over time. Vitamin D and magnesium also help your body absorb and use calcium. While it’s not found naturally in many foods, the body makes vitamin D when it’s exposed to sunlight, and it is commonly added to dairy products. Magnesium is essential in converting vitamin D into the active form needed to turn on calcium absorption.

Other important nutrients are vitamins A, C, and K, as well as potassium and zinc. Avoiding too much soda, alcohol, and caffeine can also help bones. Doing weight-bearing exercises are also key for bone health. Here are 30 reasons walking is the best exercise.

To determine the best foods for strong bones, 24/7 Tempo selected foods naturally high in the vitamins and minerals known to support healthy bones, focusing on whole foods rather than supplements or enriched products.

