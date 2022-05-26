Buying These Foods in Bulk Will Save You the Most Money

Americans are dealing with inflation that’s raging at a pace not seen since the first Reagan administration more than 40 years ago. The consumer price index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment for the 12 months ending in April. The food portion of the index, one of the two most volatile areas, along with energy, climbed 9.4% for the same 12-month period, with the sub-category food at home soaring 10.8%. (These are the states where families pay the most for food.)

Shopping to feed your family has become a stressful – and increasingly expensive – experience. One way to save money at the grocery store, however, is to buy some foods in bulk. To determine the foods that are most discounted when bought in bulk, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on price discounts from the coupon tracking platform CouponFollow. Food items were ranked based on the percentage difference in price for one unit of food purchased individually versus one unit of food purchased as part of a bulk order. CouponFollow collected price data from Instacart between April 1 and 7, 2022, using Instacart’s Safeway channel for individually priced items and its Costco channel for bulk-priced foods. The unit discount on each of the 15 items on our list is at least 65% – and as an added plus, most of the items listed are considered healthful food choices.

Click here to see how to save money by buying these foods in bulk

Among the foods one can buy in bulk to save money on are nuts – macadamias, walnuts, and almonds. According to Healthline, nuts are a healthful food packed with nutrients and antioxidants; are an aid for losing weight; can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels; and are beneficial for Type 2 diabetes. (These are the 20 groceries driving up your food bill the most.)

Organic mangoes, ginger root, uncooked tortillas, and brown rice are other healthy food candidates that can be purchased in bulk. Chicken drumsticks and skinless chicken thighs, top loin pork chops, and salmon and tilapia filets are good protein sources that won’t bust a family’s budget if bought in bulk.