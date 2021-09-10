The Most Eco-Friendly Teams in the NFL

NFL stadiums are massive structures that have the population of small towns on gameday. These behemoths take considerable energy to use. Some are domes that need to be lit and heated or cooled. Others are exposed to the elements but still have plenty of power needs, including massive display screens and lights at night.

To determine the greenest NFL teams, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study from GamblersPick. NFL stadiums were scored based on their LEED certification status, number of waste reduction and energy saving initiatives, and the extent to which they used solar power and LED lighting.

As the climate crisis continues to worsen some stadiums have decided to become more sustainable. Many have implemented cutting edge technology to update aging buildings and a few newly constructed stadiums have incorporated green designs.

Disappointingly, some new stadiums cost more than a billion dollars to build but did little to make it anywhere close to the top of this list. Massive corporations aren’t exactly known for putting the environment over profits and the NFL is a big business.

But some of these stadiums are striving to do their part and offset their impacts on the planet. For other big businesses that are most definitely not doing their part check out 50 banks enabling the single-use plastic crisis.

It seems barely a week goes by before a new report comes out highlighting how devastating the effects of climate change could be and how we aren’t doing enough to mitigate them. Frustratingly, the pace of reaction by corporations and governments often seems glacial given the existential nature of the threat. Pressuring politicians and corporations is crucial, but it takes time and an organized effort.

There are also things we can do as individuals to try and cut our environmental footprint and live more harmoniously with the natural world. Check out 30 easy ways to be more environmentally friendly.

Click here to see the greenest NFL teams