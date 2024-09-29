The $5,000 Season Ticket That’s Making NFL Fans Dig Deep Anton Vierietin / Shutterstock.com

Season tickets are available for all four professional sports leagues. Costs can vary depending on the team and the perks offered. Most season ticket holders receive discounted pricing for playoff games. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



In professional sports, season tickets are the pinnacle of how you can support a team every year. This means you can purchase tickets for every home game your team plays and likely have the opportunity to buy playoff tickets should your team make it that far into its season. Season tickets can also include other perks like parking and access to special clubs.

Between the NBA, NHL, MLB, and the NFL, there are some teams you expect to be more expensive than others. The New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles are just a few teams with the most expensive tickets on average. With this in mind and using data from Reddit on what fans have paid over the last year, we can look at the top 10 most expensive teams across all four major sports.

The four major sports leagues in the United States have an approximate combined annual revenue of $47 billion annually. While the NFL is undoubtedly the largest, at $18 billion, all four leagues make a ton of money from season ticket holders and sponsorship agreements with brands we regularly cover on this site, like Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Ford, GM, and more.

10. Green Bay Packers

Estimated cost: $2,500 plus

Even though Lambeau Field seems like a stadium in the middle of nowhere, Green Bay Packers fans are as dedicated to their team as any other NFL fans. The result is that season tickets are a hot item, and they sell fast every year. Season tickets have sold out consistently since 1960.

If you become a season ticket holder, you can access all of the team’s home games played during the regular season and three preseason games. Season ticket holders also have dedicated parking permits and access to NFL Game Pass, which includes out-of-market preseason game access.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Estimated cost: $2,500 plus

If you purchase season tickets for the San Francisco 49ers, you get a whole list of exclusive benefits for the price. The best packages start with access to a specialized menu for season ticket holders, an annual gift, 15% off all gameday concessions, and seat upgrade eligibility if and when available.

In addition, you also receive access to the team’s Draft Party, access to the 49ers front office at special events for the team, a holiday card photo shoot, and access to training camp. Should the 49ers make the postseason again, season ticket holders will have priority access to any playoff games held at Levi Stadium.

8. Chicago Cubs

Estimated cost: $2,500 plus

Like other Major League Baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs offer season ticket holders three options. Full-season options include access to every home game, access to Cubs and Wrigley Field event presales, postseason ticket access, and a ticket exchange program. If you go with the half-season program, you get all the benefits except for choosing from every potential seating location.

The 20-game package includes a guaranteed rate giveaway, exclusive access to Cubs and Wrigley Field events, and postseason ticket access. Unfortunately, the 2025 season is already sold out, so the best thing you can do is put a deposit down and hope a season ticket becomes available.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

Estimated cost: $2,500 plus

One of the most storied teams in baseball, becoming a season ticket holder for the Los Angeles Dodgers gives you three different options. The biggest package offers an entire season, which includes opening day access, 2025 postseason access, and a team store discount. Unsurprisingly, buyers of the half-season package get access to half of the team’s home games during the regular season and opening day.

Should you opt for the quarter-season package, as the least expensive, you get access to 25% of the team’s home games, 2025 postseason access, and opening day access. No matter what package you buy, you can access premium seating across Dodger Stadium, including the Lexus, Bank of America, Champions, and Stadium Club lounges and clubs.

6. Los Angeles Lakers

Estimated cost: $2,500 plus

As a season ticket holder of the Los Angeles Lakers, you get access to the team’s regular-season home games. Season ticket holders also have access to a dedicated Lakers customer service specialist in case of any issues with their account. One big bonus is that ticket holders can get complimentary messages posted on the Crypto.com arena dashboard based on availability.

While the team is on a waitlist, you can take advantage of it anytime. Should you need anything regarding selling your tickets, your dedicated account manager or the premium Lakers Ticket Exchange can help you sell them.

5. Boston Red Sox

Estimated cost: $3,000 plus

Of all the teams in Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox may have one of the best season ticket packages. Known as a “Premium Membership,” season ticket holders for the Red Sox get plenty of benefits. Not only do you receive a premium parking pass and a private entrance to the stadium, but you also get access to the multitude of special clubs available at Fenway Park.

Season ticket holders get in-seat food and beverage service right to their seats or can eat in the Dell Technologies Club before the game. There are even VIP pregame tours of Fenway Park, including a look at the team’s Hall of Fame area, the Green Monster, and watching batting practice on the field from behind home plate.

4. New England Patriots

Estimated cost: $3,000 plus

Even without Tom Brady, New England Patriots season tickets remain costly. At around $3,000 on average, you can’t even buy tickets today, as the 2024-2025 season is completely sold out. While the Patriots are not likely to make the playoffs this season, should the team turn things around and find the postseason, season ticket holders get priority access to these tickets.

Season ticket holders also receive a 20% discount on all Patriots gear at the team’s ProShop and access to the team’s Draft Preview Party, pending availability. Away game watch events and access to Gillette Stadium during special events like concerts, where season ticket holders get presale opportunities, are also included in the package.

3. New York Yankees

Estimated cost: $3,500 plus

With 28 packages available, New York Yankee fans’ average season ticket package is approximately $3,500. The good news is that you can drop this cost considerably if you choose the team’s 9-game plan. Alternatively, you can expect to spend this amount for the 41-game plan, which includes opening day and a total of 41 regular-season games.

Anyone purchasing the Yankees’ 41 or 20-game plan is automatically enrolled in the New York Yankees Legacy Club. As a bonus for 41-game plan owners, you can buy the same seats for additional home games during the postseason, including the World Series, should the Yankees make it that far.

2. New York Giants

Estimated cost: $3,500 plus

Along with access to exclusive events like the Giants Draft Party and Fan Fest and being on the field during pregame, New York Giants season ticket holders get plenty of value for their money. Of course, the main benefit is guaranteed seats for every home game and the same seats for playoff games at a discount.

One of the better benefits for Giants fans is the opportunity to relocate or upgrade seats after being a season ticket holder for one full year. This includes access to NFL RedZone, NFL, guaranteed admission into the Giants Season Ticket Member Fantasy Football League, and more.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Estimated cost: $5,000 plus

When it comes to “America’s team,” the Dallas Cowboys, you can expect to be shouldered with the priciest season tickets in all of professional sports. Outside of soccer clubs in Europe, the Dallas Cowboys may have the most expensive season tickets in the world.

For the price, you get access to the same seats for every home preseason and regular game, plus guaranteed seats for any home playoff games at a special price. You can also access exclusive season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.

