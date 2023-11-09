The NFL Stadiums Fans Like the Most cynthiacloskey / Wikimedia Commons

The oldest college football stadium in America is Philadelphia’s Franklin Field, built in 1895. The identity of the oldest venue for pro football can be argued: Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, dates from 1924 – but the first NFL game wasn’t played there until 1971. Meanwhile, in 1957, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, opened with the Packers in residence, as they remain to this day.

It’s easy to name the newest NFL stadiums, though: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (i.e., Las Vegas), Nevada, home of the peripatetic team now called the Las Vegas Raiders; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where both L.A. teams, the Chargers and the Rams, hang their helmets. (For football and otherwise, here are all the newest stadiums in America.)

SoFi is one of two stadiums shared by two NFL teams, the other being MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home to both the New York Jets and the New York Giants. There are thus 30 stadiums housing the 32 NFL teams. They vary in capacity, from 58,000 (FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, where the Washington Commanders play) to 82,500 (the aforementioned MetLife Stadium). Average ticket prices are all over the place, as are the prices of parking and hot dogs. Not surprisingly, then, while team loyalty is almost certainly the overriding consideration, fans tend to like some stadiums better than others.

To determine the NFL stadiums fans like the most, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “The Most Fan-Friendly Major League Stadiums,” a study of the subject published by Betway, an online sports betting site. The site ranked stadiums according to eight factors, with the data normalized to provide each factor with a score between 0 and 1. The normalized values were then summed, to give each stadium a possible total score of 8. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – home of the Dallas Cowboys – came closest, and 5.29/8. (The Cowboys occupy first place on our roster of the NFL teams with the most consecutive winning seasons.)

In addition to stadium capacity, average ticket price, and positive sentiment (based on the percentage of social media posts in the past year that were positive about each venue), the study considered roof type (open, fixed, or retractable), number of TripAdvisor reviews giving a stadium four or more stars, the prices of parking and a hot dog, and whether or not the stadium offers tours and/or a museum. Data is correct as of June 29, 2023.

Six states on this list boast two stadiums each – California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Of the top 10 stadiums ranked, four are in the West (including Texas), three are in the Midwest, two are in the South, and only one is on the East Coast.

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 30. Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

> Team: Cleveland Browns

> Capacity: 67,895

> Average ticket price: 112.17

> Positive sentiment : 10.30%

> Total score: 2.12/8

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 29. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

> Team: Miami Dolphins

> Capacity: 65,326

> Average ticket price: 94.95

> Positive sentiment : 16.60%

> Total score: 2.75/8

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. FedExField, Landover, Maryland

> Team: Washington Commanders

> Capacity: 62,000

> Average ticket price: 104

> Positive sentiment : 12.70%

> Total score: 2.79/8

Source: youngvet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 27. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

> Team: Philadelphia Eagles

> Capacity: 69,596

> Average ticket price: 127.06

> Positive sentiment : 14.30%

> Total score: 2.88/8

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 26. Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

> Team: Seattle Seahawks

> Capacity: 69,000

> Average ticket price: 123.04

> Positive sentiment : 15.10%

> Total score: 2.99/8

Source: James Gilbert / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 25. Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

> Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

> Capacity: 69,218

> Average ticket price: 119.94

> Positive sentiment : 15.70%

> Total score: 3.03/8

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

> Team: San Francisco 49ers

> Capacity: 68,500

> Average ticket price: 144.81

> Positive sentiment : 15.50%

> Total score: 3.04/8

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 23. Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

> Team: New Orleans Saints

> Capacity: 73,208

> Average ticket price: 109.6

> Positive sentiment : 9.90%

> Total score: 3.12/8

Source: EllenMoran / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 22. Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

> Team: Chicago Bears

> Capacity: 61,500

> Average ticket price: 130.29

> Positive sentiment : 20.70%

> Total score: 3.166/8

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 21. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

> Team: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

> Capacity: 70,000

> Average ticket price: 96.32

> Positive sentiment : 19.00%

> Total score: 3.174/8

Source: Adonis page / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 18. Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

> Team: Denver Broncos

> Capacity: 76,125

> Average ticket price: 119.75

> Positive sentiment : 9.00%

> Total score: 3.32/8

Source: Adonis page / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 17. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

> Team: New York Giants, New York Jets

> Capacity: 82,500

> Average ticket price: 110

> Positive sentiment : 16.90%

> Total score: 3.41/8

Source: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 16. TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

> Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

> Capacity: 67,838

> Average ticket price: 84.76

> Positive sentiment : 13.90%

> Total score: 3.48/8

Source: benkrut / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

> Team: Kansas City Chiefs

> Capacity: 76,416

> Average ticket price: 115.13

> Positive sentiment : 15.00%

> Total score: 3.49/8

Source: littleny / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

> Team: New England Patriots

> Capacity: 66,829

> Average ticket price: 131.45

> Positive sentiment : 29.60%

> Total score: 3.5/8

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 12. Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

> Team: Carolina Panthers

> Capacity: 75,523

> Average ticket price: 104.59

> Positive sentiment : 12.50%

> Total score: 3.68/8

Source: JamesBrey / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 11. Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

> Team: Green Bay Packers

> Capacity: 81,441

> Average ticket price: 134.81

> Positive sentiment : 20.10%

> Total score: 3.70/8

Source: Michael Valdez / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 10. Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

> Team: Las Vegas Raiders

> Capacity: 65,000

> Average ticket price: 153.47

> Positive sentiment : 13.10%

> Total score: 3.76/8

Source: Art Wager / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 9. Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

> Team: Tennessee Titans

> Capacity: 69,143

> Average ticket price: 100.67

> Positive sentiment : 19.30%

> Total score: 3.88/8

Source: franckreporter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 8. M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

> Team: Baltimore Ravens

> Capacity: 71,008

> Average ticket price: 120.27

> Positive sentiment : 14.90%

> Total score: 3.94/8

Source: JoeChristensen / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 7. U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

> Team: Minnesota Vikings

> Capacity: 66,655

> Average ticket price: 116.85

> Positive sentiment : 16.60%

> Total score: 4.01/8

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 6. Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

> Team: Detroit Lions

> Capacity: 65,000

> Average ticket price: 91.89

> Positive sentiment : 27.40%

> Total score: 4.55/8

Source: traveler1116 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 4. Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

> Team: Indianapolis Colts

> Capacity: 63,000

> Average ticket price: 99.51

> Positive sentiment : 13.70%

> Total score: 4.65/8

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 3. State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

> Team: Arizona Cardinals

> Capacity: 63,400

> Average ticket price: 91.34

> Positive sentiment : 17.40%

> Total score: 5.08/8

Source: Nate Hovee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

> Team: Atlanta Falcons

> Capacity: 71,000

> Average ticket price: 110.66

> Positive sentiment : 14.40%

> Total score: 5.26/8

Source: Art Wager / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 1. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

> Team: Dallas Cowboys

> Capacity: 80,000

> Average ticket price: 107.87

> Positive sentiment : 32.00%

> Total score: 5.29/8

