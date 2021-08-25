The Most Expensive Housing Markets in Florida

Compared to the rest of the nation, Florida’s housing market is relatively affordable. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis pegs the median home sale price in the U.S. at $375,900. In Florida, the figure drops to $297,390.

But as they say in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. And in a state as large and diverse as Florida, some locates demand prices well above the state average.

To identify the most expensive housing markets in Florida, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates, ranking only census-designated places, cities, and towns with at least 5,000 residents. (All data came from the ACS except percent of population change, which we calculated using ACS data.)

The results showed that most of the priciest places can be found in the Miami area or bordering some other stretch of coastline. (These are the most expensive counties in America.)

Homes in the ultra-exclusive enclave of Fisher Island just off the shoreline of Miami, for instance, start at $500,000 and rocket to a median price of $2 million — good enough to place the barrier island town No. 1 on our list. One of the richest zip codes in the country, Fisher Island has attracted celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts. (For more on Fisher Island, see Fisher Island, population, and demographics.)

Further up the east coast is Gulf Stream, where homes also command a $2 million price tag. Even in the last-place town on our list, Miami Shores, half the homes are priced at $500,000 or more. (If you’re looking for cheaper digs, in Florida or elsewhere, see the cheapest city to buy a home in every state.)

Not all pricey towns are along the Atlantic Shores. If you want to live in Naples, expect to pay nearly $1 million for your dwelling overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. In nearby Marco Island, the median price is a comparatively reasonable $678,900. For some, those high prices may be worth the year-round sunshine, a window to an ocean view, or a celebrity sighting.