Where People From Pennsylvania Are Moving the Most

Pennsylvania may be the country’s fifth-most populous state, but its population growth has lagged for decades. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Keystone State’s resident population edged past 13 million, from 12.7 million in 2010, a gain of only 2.4% compared to the nation’s 7.4% population growth in the same period. Here’s how every state’s population has changed since 2010.

The state remains an important electoral battleground, but it just lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and could lose federal money for social and infrastructure programs to other states whose populations have grown at a higher rate, according to the Associated Press. Here are America’s fastest shrinking cities.

Pennsylvania ranks eighth in the nation in the highest number of people moving across state lines, according to a 2020 report from Move.org. This is partly spurred by income-related problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many Americans, Pennsylvania residents pursued warmer temperatures in lower-cost Sun Belt states like Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Others moved to nearby locations in New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

To identify where people from Pennsylvania are moving to most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Migration flow figures show the estimated number of people living in other states (or Washington D.C.) in 2019 who had lived in Pennsylvania the previous year. State population and population change figures are based on one-year estimates from the ACS (five-year estimates for Washington D.C.)

“Data are based on a sample and are subject to sampling variability. The degree of uncertainty for an estimate arising from sampling variability is represented through the use of a margin of error. The value shown here is the 90 percent margin of error. The margin of error can be interpreted roughly as providing a 90 percent probability that the interval defined by the estimate minus the margin of error and the estimate plus the margin of error (the lower and upper confidence bounds) contains the true value. In addition to sampling variability, the ACS estimates are subject to nonsampling error (for a discussion of non sampling variability, see Accuracy of the Data). The effect of nonsampling error is not represented in these tables.”