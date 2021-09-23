Where People From Colorado Are Moving to the Most

With its stunning mountain vistas and a vibrant major city in Denver, Colorado attracts quite a few newcomers. According to the 2020 census, the state’s population rose 14.4% from 5 million in 2010 to 5.8 million in 2020. Only Nevada, North Dakota, Texas, Idaho, and Utah recorded higher jumps in population. (See how every state’s population has changed since 2010.)

More recently, Colorado’s population has remained about even between incoming and exiting residents. Based on the total number of relocations, United Van Lines 2020 National Movers Study estimates the state’s percentage of incoming residents stood at 50.4% as the percentage of outbound residents stood at 49.6%.

Similarly, relocation company Move.org, in its “State of Moving in 2020” report, placed Colorado ninth on its list of 10 most moved-from states. Yet it also ranked fourth among the top 10 moved-to states.

Moving is a personal decision dependent on many factors, so it’s hard to say why Colorado seems to be losing and gaining new residents at the same pace. In Move.org’s national poll of respondents, about half cited income loss and the search for more affordable housing as the top reasons for their move.

More specifically, a report by FOX31 and Channel 2 station in Denver notes that the folks moving to Colorado between 2010 and 2018 had $5,000 more in average household income than those who left. This suggests that a resulting boost in the cost of living and housing prices may be behind the decision by many to leave. Where is Colorado’s richest town? See the richest town in every state.

When they do leave the Centennial State, Coloradans apparently don’t stray far. Of the top three states they are moving to — Texas, California, and Arizona — all are close-by Western states. And yes, Florida cracks the top five, too. Each has the advantage of having a warmer climate than Colorado. But for skiers, Colorado is a paradise.

To identify where people from Colorado are moving to most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Migration flow figures show the estimated number of people living in other states (or Washington D.C.) in 2019 who had lived in Colorado the previous year. State population and population change figures are based on one-year estimates from the ACS (five-year estimates for Washington D.C.)

"Data are based on a sample and are subject to sampling variability."