The Most Anticipated Books to Read This Fall

Many people have been reading a lot more because of COVID-19. The pandemic is far from over and summer is winding down, so it’s a safe bet that people will still be looking for good material going into the fall. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of 20 must-read books that will be released in the coming months.

There’s something for everybody on our list, including the just-released “Beautiful World, Where Are You” from Irish writer Sally Rooney. Her previous novel “Normal People” and the television series based on it were lockdown favorites.

There’s a new legal thriller, “The Judge’s List,” from the dependable John Grisham, and another installment in the Jack Reacher franchise, “Better Off Dead,” from Lee Child and his brother Andrew.

For readers looking for more serious fare there’s “The 1619 Project” from Nikole Hannah-Jones. It’s about the impact of slavery and the neglected contributions of Blacks to American life.

If you’re looking to the future, there’s “AI 2041,” which considers how the world will be shaped by artificial intelligence in two decades. (These are the most popular autobiographies of all time.)

There’s also a debut work by Qian Julie Wang about the experience of an undocumented immigrant child, and a long-awaited new novel from Wole Soyinka. Soyinka is a Nobel Laureate and there are several Pulitzer Prize winners on our list too. (Here are 23 of the most famous classic children’s books.)

To identify the 20 must-read books coming out in the fall, 24/7 Tempo consulted multiple online sources to find the most anticipated books scheduled for release this fall.

