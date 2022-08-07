The Most Anticipated TV Series Coming This Fall

As the pandemic has kept many people stuck at home and possibly glued to their sofas, TV shows have proven to be a wonderful escape. Critically acclaimed shows like “Succession” and “Mare of Easttown” only made this entertainment medium even more popular. (These are the 100 best TV dramas of all time.)

The fall of 2022 promises a spate of new or returning TV shows that audiences are already excited about. To determine the most anticipated shows coming out this fall, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. We included new and returning shows considered to be most eagerly awaited by the Rotten Tomatoes editorial staff. Shows are ordered chronologically by anticipated release date. (Only shows with official release dates are included.)

TV seems to be in a golden age, considering the diversity of quality shows available to fans. Some of the most anticipated ones are both familiar and new, including Amazon Prime’s extravagant Lord of the Rings prequel “The Rings of Power” and Netflix’s fan-favorite royal epic “The Crown,” which comes back with a new cast. (These are the 50 best Netflix original series of all time.)

Others are quirky programs that won a dedicated fan base in their first or second season, like “Reservation Dogs” and “Locke & Key.” Then there are TV adaptations of comic book series (“The Sandman”) or hit novels (“Interview With the Vampire”). Whatever your tastes, there’s something to look forward to. (Here are 20 graphic novels that were made into really good movies.)