9 American Authors Whose Books Were Burned by the Nazis

Amid the ongoing U.S. culture war surrounding race and transgender issues, there has been a marked increase in demands by conservative groups to remove from schools and public libraries any books that express tolerance for LGBTQI+ people or tackle the issue of historical racism in the United States.

The American Library Association documented more than 1,200 demands to censor library books and other resources last year, the highest since the organization began tracking this data more than 20 years ago and nearly double the 729 demands recorded in 2021. And the ALA says its records represent only a snapshot of literary censorship, since many book challenges go unreported. (These are the 25 most banned books in America.)

Books have been targets of bans since long before the invention of the printing press. Plato famously lobbied to ban Homer’s “The Odyssey” for delving too far into fiction. But in modern times, the most infamous attack on freedom of thought began on May 10, 1933, amid the ascent of Adolf Hitler and Germany’s Third Reich, when fascist Nazi thugs pillaged 34 German university libraries and burned more than 25,000 books in giant bonfires. Works by Jewish authors, including Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud, went up in flames. (Today Germany is one of the best countries for press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders.)

The Nazis also targeted works perceived to promote Marxism and social liberalism, as well as works with sexual innuendo that were deemed un-German. Among these books were works by American authors.

To identify nine American authors whose books were burned by the Nazis in 1933, 24/7 Tempo reviewed records from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Holocaust Encyclopedia, the Brooklyn Jewish Center, the American Library Association, and other sources. We focused only on books that were collected and burned in 1933, rather than a more extensive list of books that were banned from German libraries throughout the 1930s.

The Nazis had particular disdain for muckraker and leftist political activist Upton Sinclair, whose works they abhorred because they addressed class struggle and the plight of immigrant workers.



Books by 19th-century American poet Walt Whitman were also burned, in his case for references to sex and same-sex relationships – the same reason his works were censored in the U.S. in the late 1800s. Similarly, Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy” was consigned to the flames in 1933 for what the Nazis considered depictions of a “low love affairs,” according to the ALA.