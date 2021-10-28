The Largest and Smallest NFL Players of All-Time

Professional football players are built differently than the rest of us. These athletes are gifted with speed, strength, vision, and a host of other traits — as well as, often, incredible size. Occasionally, a player comes along that stands out even among other NFL stars.

Football is a unique sport in that it has a role for players of all shapes and sizes — large, strong players tend to play offensive or defensive line, while smaller, quicker players tend to end up as wide receivers or defensive backs. This means that a player well over 300 pounds could be in the same huddle as someone who is literally half his size.

To determine the largest and smallest NFL players of all-time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from Pro Football Reference to find the athletes with the highest and lowest listed heights and weights during the NFL’s Super Bowl era.

Virtually all of the largest NFL players of all-time suited up relatively recently, as athletes have gotten bigger over time. Many of the smallest players came early in league history, with many suiting up for only a year or two in the 1920s, as the fledgling NFL needed to fill out rosters. Height and weight records from this era were often incomplete, and the actual size of these relatively diminutive players would be tough to verify without any photos, so only players from the Super Bowl era were considered.

Professional athletes are used to standing out for their physique, but when one stands out even among other pro athletes, they often become fan favorites. These unusually-sized players often earn nicknames like “Super Gnat,” “Mighty Mouse,” or “Too Tall”. Here are 35 unforgettable nicknames in sports.

Click here to see the largest and smallest NFL players of all-time