This Movie Remake Is Better Than the Original

The history of American movies includes film remakes that were much better than their originals, both in terms of box office performance and the opinions of critics. First movies are road tests for remakes. If the first version does well, so should the second. And movies that are released decades apart are aimed at different generations. Finally, characters have already been developed and do not have to be reinvented. These are the 25 best movie remakes of all time.

Among the best known is “Scent of a Woman,” released in 1992, and starring Al Pacino. An obscure version was released in 1974. Another, “Lassie,” a famous TV show about a dog, was turned into a movie in 1994 and then again in 2005. But the best remake of all time, according to data, is “The Maltese Falcon,” released in 1941.

The original “The Maltese Falcon” was a critically praised movie. Its remake, released just 10 years later, was not only better but also considered the first major film noir. (Don’t miss out on these: the best movies you’ve never seen.)

The 1941 “The Maltese Falcon” version still holds a perfect Freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes. In both movies, a private detective takes a case and gets caught up in the mystery of a statuette known as the Maltese Falcon. Here are the details of the remake:

> Directed by: John Huston

> Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Gladys George

> Original movie: The Maltese Falcon (1931)

> Difference in index score: 0.86

To determine the movie remake that was better than the original, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Internet Movie Database rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. Index scores for remake movies were then compared to those of the original films. Domestic box office and production budget data came from industry data site The Numbers.

