The 25 Best Movie Remakes of All Time

Hollywood is going through a sequels and prequels era right now, but remakes have always been a trend. In order to draw audiences to theaters, movie producers often opt to remake well-known movies that fans already love.

In some cases, what made these original films special is missing from the newer offering. In many other cases, however, a remake is better received than the original thanks to fresh ideas, new visual effects, or an improved screenplay.

24/7 Tempo has identified the best 25 movie remakes, based on audience and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes.

There is an almost perfect split between older and newer remakes on our list. Nineteen of the best remake movies were released after 2000, and 16 were released between 1959 and 2000. Of the more recent releases, six have come out in the last five years.

In addition to remakes, sometimes sequels are better than the first installment of a franchise. These are the best movie sequels of all time.

Click here to see the best movie remakes of all time

To determine the best remakes of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of the movies’ IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Only films with at least 5,000 reviews on IMDb were considered. Supplemental data on domestic box office and production budgets by movie came from industry data site the Numbers.