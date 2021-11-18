50 Top Tech Gifts Under $100

Retail sales experts think Americans will boost holiday spending to record levels this year.

In October, the National Retail Federation forecast retail sales in November and December will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% from the previous year, respectively, to between $843.4 and $859 billion.

The 800-pound gorilla in the room is inflation, which clocked in at 6.2% over the last 12 months in October, the largest increase since the 12-month period ending in November 1990.

With inflation on the minds of millions of consumers this holiday season, 24/7 Tempo has

reviewed holiday deals for tech items, electronics, and accessories from some of America’s largest retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, to compile a list of 50 top tech gifts under $100. (While some of the items just get under the $100 bar, several of these gift ideas cost less than $20.)

Many of this year’s must-have devices include wireless in-ear headphones, over-ear gaming headsets, security cameras, charging stations, and streaming devices that won’t dent your budget. (Retailers are hoping that gift ideas this year are not transitory. These are obsolete gadgets we used to be obsessed with.)

The list also includes the fourth-generation Amazon Echo as well as a refurbished Chromebook. (The cost of computers has declined regularly since they were first introduced. Here is what a computer cost the year you were born.)

With the pandemic still a fact of everyday life, affordable UV sanitizers also grace the list. In the personal care area, there are electric scalp massager and facial steamers.

No holiday gift list would be complete, of course, without toys — for instance, Tamagotchi Pix’s next generation of the interactive virtual pet, Fisher-Price’s Chatterphone with BlueTooth, and Sing-A-Long Santa from Mr. Christmas, with the jolly man himself tickling the ivories and playing Christmas carol favorites.