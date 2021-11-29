The City With the Fewest Robberies in Every State

Violent crime inched up by about 5% in the United States in 2020. The increase was led by a 29% surge in homicides — the largest such increase on record. Not all forms of criminal violence increased in frequency last year, however. Continuing a multi-decade downward trend, the robbery rate declined in the U.S. in 2020 and is now at its lowest level since at least the mid-1980s.

According to the FBI, robbery is a crime in which force or the threat of force or violence is used to take, or attempt to take, anything of value from another person. The largest share of robberies in the United States are committed on streets or sidewalks. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon in robberies, and more often than not, among the cases where a suspect can be identified, the offender and victim are strangers to one another.

There were nearly a quarter of a million robbery cases reported in the U.S. in 2020, or 74 for every 100,000 people. In most states, there is at least one city where robberies are far less common than they are nationwide.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the fewest robberies in each state. Cities are ranked by their robbery rate — specifically, the number of reported robberies for every 100,000 residents. Only cities with populations of 25,000 or more were considered.

It is important to note that in four states — Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Vermont — there is only one city with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the city listed ranks as having the lowest robbery rate by default only. In Hawaii, there are no eligible cities with available crime data. In Illinois, Utah, and Wisconsin, there are ties, as two cities in each state had no reported robberies in 2020. In these states, both cities are listed.

Though each of the cities on this list ranks as having the lowest robbery rate in its respective state, robbery rates in these places vary considerably, from 207 for every 100,000 down to none. In the majority of the cities on this list, robbery rates are below the statewide rate.

There are four classifications of violent crime in the U.S. — rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — and robbery accounted for about 19% of the 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020. In most cities on this list, the overall violent crime rate is below the overall statewide rate.

