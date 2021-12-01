Most and Least Reliable Car Brands

Consumer Reports posted its results of the most reliable cars, and though there were slight changes at the top, foreign brands Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota led the field. The three were the leading brands in the last survey, too, but this time Lexus leapfrogged the others into the top spot.

To identify the most and least reliable car brands, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Consumer Reports’ predicted reliability rankings. Car brands were ranked on a scale of zero, the least reliable, to 100, the most. Predicted reliability scores were based on survey responses from Consumer Reports members. Only brands with sufficient data on two or more models were considered.

Asian carmakers scored the highest, with an average of 62. European brands scored considerably lower but were just ahead of American automakers, 44 to 42.

The consumer advocacy nonprofit publication said that by category, cars — such as sedans, wagons, and coupes — lead as the most reliable, with an average predicted reliability score of 57, followed by SUVs, pickups, and minivans. (These are the safest new cars for 2021.)

Among the brands that gained the most ground in the latest ranking were the Mini (up 13 spots to 10th place), Infiniti (rising six places to fourth place), and Cadillac (gaining six spots to rank 16th).

Not all the brands had good news. Ram plunged 12 spots to the 21st most-reliable brand. GMC tumbled five spots to rank 22nd on the list, and Jeep slid five positions to 26.

Lexus got the top spot because all of its models have average or better reliability, according to Consumer Reports. The brand was buoyed by the ongoing success of its GX SUV, which tied with the Chevrolet Trailblazer as the most reliable vehicle.

The most reliable U.S. brand is Buick at No. 5, boosted by its Envision model, which heads the luxury compact SUV category. (These are the longest lasting cars on the road.)

Electric, compact hybrids, and plug-in cars, including the Toyota Prius and Honda Insight, scored above average overall reliability for all models. However, all-electric SUVs graded below average for overall reliability, according to Consumer Reports. Survey takers reported more problems with electronics and power equipment in the vehicle than the electric drivetrain.

