The Domino’s Capital of America

Domino’s Pizza has more than 6,500 outlets across the United States. The name doesn’t quite say it all, as Domino’s offers a variety of Italian-American main and side dishes in addition to pizza, and the menus vary by region. (In any case, you won’t find Domino’s on our list of the 25 best pizza places in America.)

24/7 Tempo has ranked the chain’s presence in all 50 states to identify the Domino’s capitals of America. To determine the ranking, we reviewed data collected by NiceRx, a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com. (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Domino’s population per 100,000 resident, lowest to highest. Ties were broken using the total number of Domino’s restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the Domino’s capitals of America

And the title goes to Wyoming, with 3.8 Domino’s per 100,000 people. With some fast food chains, there are obvious geographic trends or concentrations. Not with Domino’s, however. Behind Wyoming comes New Mexico, with 2.9 units per 100,000 people, followed by Delaware and North Carolina, each with 2.7.

The places with the fewest? New York, with just 1.2 restaurants per 100,000 people, and Iowa and Michigan, each with 1.3. It’s surprising that Michigan has such a low ranking, as Domino’s was founded in Ypsilanti and is now headquartered in Ann Arbor. (Here are the best cities for pizza lovers.)

Things look very different if you rank the states by their total number of Domino’s units. In per capita terms, Texas, for instance, is down at No. 12, with 2.3 restaurants per 100,000 people. However, it has 667 Domino’s restaurants, more than any other state — accounting for more than 10% of the outlets in the country.