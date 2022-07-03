Do you prefer Domino’s or Pizza Hut? Little Caesars or Marco’s? Everybody has a favorite pizza chain, and it turns out that your personal preference might be influenced by where you live.
Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love. And no matter where you live, there’s a pretty good chance that you don’t need to travel too far to track down a halfway decent pie – whether you’re in the mood for Neapolitan, brick-oven, New York-style or something else – at a local independent pizzeria. If that’s what you’re after, this is the best pizza place in every state.
But sometimes we’re in the mood for something else: fast-food pizza. Pizza from a major chain like Domino’s or Papa John’s is likely to be completely different from what you’ll find at your corner slice joint or artisanal pizzeria, and there’s nothing wrong with that. As fast food goes, it’s every bit as delicious as fast food should be, and pizza places are well-represented on the list of America’s 50 most successful restaurant chains.
To determine the most popular pizza in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed pizza chain rankings from TOP Data, a research and marketing agency. A dozen of the largest pizza chains were ranked based on GPS search data from millions of Americans from 48 states (data from Alaska and Hawaii was not available).
Is your personal favorite pizza chain also the one that’s most beloved in your state? Read on to find out.
Click here to see the most popular pizza chain in every state
