This Is America's Most Valuable College Football Team

After an odd year of empty stadiums, college football is back to its best, with fans able to return to cheer on their teams. While this is great for fans, it is also beneficial for the teams because ticket sales make up over a quarter of their revenue in a given year.

The college football landscape has shifted recently. Athletes are now able to profit from their name, image, and likeness, meaning they can sign endorsement deals, sell shirts, or otherwise make money from their status as college football players. This is a big deal because college football is a big business, with some of the largest programs averaging over $100 million per year in revenue.

To determine the most valuable college football teams worth, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Forbes’ list of College Football’s Most Valuable Teams. The data is from 2019 as the 2020 season was an aberration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information about all-time records and championships came from Sports Reference.

The teams with the highest revenues are the traditionally dominant programs of college football. With the exception of the independent Notre Dame, each of the 25 most valuable programs plays in the so-called Power 5 conferences. The Southeastern Conference, the most successful conference of the 21st century, leads the way with 10 of the 25 most valuable teams. That is followed by the Big Ten with seven teams, the Pac-12 with three, and the ACC and Big 12 with two apiece.

The most valuable teams have set themselves apart as the most successful programs in the history of college football, racking up dozens of national championships and sending hundreds of players to the NFL. These are the colleges that produce the best NFL players.

