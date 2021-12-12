The City With the Fewest Property Crimes in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property — only a fraction of which has been recovered.

Property crimes fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft. These violations account for over 80% of the most serious offenses tracked and reported by the FBI. Violent crimes, meanwhile, account for less than 20%.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking of property — pickpocketing and shoplifting being two common examples — and is the most common form of property crime in the United States. Burglary, defined as the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, such as theft, is the most severe form of property crime tracked by the FBI. Vehicle theft, meanwhile, is a crime that can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such a car, motorcycle, or ATV.

Though property crime is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where these crimes are less common, and residents are far less likely to be victimized.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the lowest property crime rate in every state. Metropolitan areas are ranked by the number of property crimes reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in seven states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the lowest property crime rate by default only. In four states — Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, and Pennsylvania — there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest property crime rate in its respective state, property crime rates in these places vary considerably, from 700 incidents per 100,000 people to 3,405 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of the metro areas on this list, property crime rates are lower than the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 1,958 per 100,000.

