The Town With the Highest Larceny Theft Rate in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, in some parts of the country, Americans are at especially high risk of being the victim of theft.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town with the highest larceny-theft rate in every state. Towns are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people. In both Hawaii and Illinois, there are no qualifying towns with available crime data.

Though each of the towns on this list ranks as having the highest larceny theft rate in its respective state, larceny rates in these places vary considerably, from 1,219 incidents per 100,000 people to 20,118 per 100,000. Still, in every town on this list, larceny rates exceed the statewide rate, and all but one exceeds the national rate of 1,398 per 100,000.

Larceny is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime rate. Due in large part to higher than average larceny rates, in every town on this list, the overall property crime rate exceeds the comparable statewide rate.

Click here to see the town with the most larceny-thefts in every state

Click here to read our detailed methodology