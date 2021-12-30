The Town With the Lowest Property Crime Rate in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property — only a fraction of which has been recovered.

Property crimes fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft. These violations account for over 80% of the most serious offenses tracked and reported by the FBI. Violent crimes, meanwhile, account for less than 20%.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking of property — pickpocketing and shoplifting being two common examples — and is the most common form of property crime in the United States. Burglary, defined as the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, such as theft, is the most severe form of property crime tracked by the FBI. Vehicle theft, meanwhile, is a crime that can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such a car, motorcycle, or ATV.

Though property crime is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where these crimes are less common, and residents are far less likely to be victimized.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town with the lowest property crime rate in each state. Towns are ranked by the number of property crimes reported for every 100,000 people. We defined towns based on population thresholds, having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people.

In three states — Massachusetts, Michigan, and Minnesota — there are two towns with no reported property crimes. In each of these states, both towns are listed. In two states — Hawaii and Illinois — there are no qualifying towns with available crime data.

In every town on this list, the property crime rate is below the corresponding state rate and less than half the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people.

