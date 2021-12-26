Easy Tips to Boost Your Immune System

Many people love the winter, but no one is looking forward to the cold and flu season, especially during a pandemic, and especially during the latest surge of COVID-19. Health experts say that the best way to protect yourself from the flu (and COVID-19) is getting vaccinated.

Aside from getting the flu shot, however, there are several natural ways to reduce the risk of getting sick — by strengthening the immune system, thus helping the body’s natural defense against disease and infections.

24/7 Tempo consulted several sources, including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to compile a list of tips to boost the immune system.

Physical exercise and eating a healthy diet is crucial to strengthening the immune system. But when spending hours planning a balanced meal is not an option, people may opt out for individual in-season foods that have copious amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — these are 29 superfoods that will boost your immune system.

