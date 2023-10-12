23 Fall Superfoods to Support Your Weight Loss Goals

“Superfoods” is a term used to describe foods that are high in nutrients and, most of the time, low in calories. Such foods provide many healthy nutrients – such as vitamins and minerals — but not many unhealthy ones – such as trans fats, salt, and sugar.
Many of these wonder foods are plant based. With most, you can eat quite a lot of them without feeling guilty or packing on a few extra pounds. In fact, these may be the closest thing to a magic diet pill there is.
24/7 Tempo consulted several sources, including the National Institutes of Health, to compile a list of fall superfoods that can help with weight loss.
Maintaining a healthy weight and remaining in shape is not an easy endeavor. If it were, everyone would do it and the obesity rate among U.S. adults would not be 40%. It takes a huge amount of effort and willpower to exercise on a regular basis, and, most importantly, to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Knowing what to eat is often the tricky part – here are snacks that are actually ruining your diet.
Determining which foods and drinks are better for weight loss than others can be difficult. There are many factors to consider — calories, sugar, fiber. And different people need different amounts of these ingredients each day. Some research has shown that high-fiber foods help with weight loss efforts because it doesn’t spike blood sugar levels and contributes to feeling full for longer.
Nutritionists and other experts always remind us that losing weight is mostly about the food, but exercising is important too. This is how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.
Cauliflower
> Calories: 132 per head
> Fiber content: 13 g (52% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins C and K, folate, pantothenic acid
> Other health benefits: Decreased risk of some cancers and cardiovascular diseases
Spaghetti squash
> Calories: 259 each
> Fiber content: 13 g (52% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, calcium, iron
> Other health benefits: Helps prevent oxidative stress, may promote digestive health
Pomegranate
> Calories: 234 each
> Fiber content: 11 g (44% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin C, K, folate, and fiber
> Other health benefits: Promotes digestion, helps protect against cancer
Acorn squash
> Calories: 115 per cup
> Fiber content: 9 g (36% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, B6, thiamin, magnesium, iron
> Other health benefits: Boosts the immune system, anti-inflammatory
Persimmon
> Calories: 118 each
> Fiber content: 6 g (24% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, potassium, copper, manganese
> Other health benefits: Antioxidant, may benefit heart health, reduce inflammation
Pears
> Calories: 101 each
> Fiber content: 5.5 g (22% of DV)
> Rich in: Fiber, copper, Vitamin C and K
> Other health benefits: Anti-inflammatory, may reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease
Apples
> Calories: 95 each
> Fiber content: 4.4 g (18% of DV)
> Rich in: Fiber and Vitamin C
> Other health benefits: Supports the immune system and heart health
Brussel sprouts
> Calories: 60 per 8 sprouts
> Fiber content: 4.4 g (18% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins K and C, folate, and fiber
> Other health benefits: Anti-inflammatory, digestive, and cardiovascular support
Cranberries
> Calories: 51 per cup
> Fiber content: 4 g (16% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin C, manganese, and fiber
> Other health benefits: Reduce inflammation and improve heart health
Sweet potato
> Calories: 103 each
> Fiber content: 3.8 g (15% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin A, C, manganese, copper, fiber, potassium
> Other health benefits: Helps reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar
Rainbow chard
> Calories: 35 per cup
> Fiber content: 3.7 g (15% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins A, C and iron
> Other health benefits: Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits
Parsnips
> Calories: 70 each
> Fiber content: 3.5 g (14% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin C, E and K, folate, magnesium
> Other health benefits: Helps prevent oxidative stress and decrease damage to your cells
Kalettes
> Calories: 53 per 100 g
> Fiber content: 3.5 g (14% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins K and C
> Other health benefits: Helps with sleep and relaxation, lowers cholesterol, regulated blood pressure
Rutabaga
> Calories: 52 per cup
> Fiber content: 3.2 g (13% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium
> Other health benefits: Protects against oxidative stress and promotes bowel health
Pumpkin
> Calories: 49 per cup
> Fiber content: 2.7 g (11% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin A, C, potassium, copper, and manganese
> Other health benefits: Reduces risk of chronic diseases and boosts immunity
Turnips
> Calories: 26 each
> Fiber content: 2.4 g (10% of DV)
> Rich in: Fiber, Vitamin C, and potassium
> Other health benefits: Associated with lower risk of cancer, supports weight loss and digestion
Garlic
> Calories: 22 per 5 cloves
> Fiber content: 0.3 g (5% of DV)
> Rich in: Manganese, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, and copper
> Other health benefits: Heart and blood vessels support,
Kiwi
> Calories: 42 each
> Fiber content: 2.1 g (8% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins C and K, fiber, and copper
> Other health benefits: Protects DNA, controls blood sugar, improves asthma symptoms
Figs
> Calories: 37 each
> Fiber content: 1.5 g (6% of DV)
> Rich in: Fiber
> Other health benefits: May reduce blood pressure, help with weight loss
Tangerines
> Calories: 47 each
> Fiber content: 1.6 g (6% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamins C, A, potassium, folate
> Other health benefits: Helps fight damage from free radicals, boosts the immune system
Mushrooms
> Calories: 17 per 5 mushrooms
> Fiber content: 1.3 g (5% of DV)
> Rich in: Copper, selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus
> Other health benefits: Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits
Beets
> Calories: 22 each
> Fiber content: 1 g (4% of DV)
> Rich in: Folate, manganese, and copper
> Other health benefits: Protects against heart disease, birth defects, and some cancers
Radishes
> Calories: 7.2 per 10
> Fiber content: 0.7 g (3% of DV)
> Rich in: Vitamin C
> Other health benefits: Supports the digestive system, and may help prevent cancer
