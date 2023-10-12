23 Fall Superfoods to Support Your Weight Loss Goals sveta_zarzamora / Getty Images

“Superfoods” is a term used to describe foods that are high in nutrients and, most of the time, low in calories. Such foods provide many healthy nutrients – such as vitamins and minerals — but not many unhealthy ones – such as trans fats, salt, and sugar.

Many of these wonder foods are plant based. With most, you can eat quite a lot of them without feeling guilty or packing on a few extra pounds. In fact, these may be the closest thing to a magic diet pill there is.

24/7 Tempo consulted several sources, including the National Institutes of Health, to compile a list of fall superfoods that can help with weight loss.

Maintaining a healthy weight and remaining in shape is not an easy endeavor. If it were, everyone would do it and the obesity rate among U.S. adults would not be 40%. It takes a huge amount of effort and willpower to exercise on a regular basis, and, most importantly, to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Knowing what to eat is often the tricky part – here are snacks that are actually ruining your diet.

Determining which foods and drinks are better for weight loss than others can be difficult. There are many factors to consider — calories, sugar, fiber. And different people need different amounts of these ingredients each day. Some research has shown that high-fiber foods help with weight loss efforts because it doesn’t spike blood sugar levels and contributes to feeling full for longer.

Nutritionists and other experts always remind us that losing weight is mostly about the food, but exercising is important too. This is how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.

Methodology

To compile a list of fall superfoods that help with weight loss, 24/7 Tempo first identified produce that are in season in the fall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We then reviewed several sources, including the National Institutes of Health website and several online reviews of medical research to learn which of these fruits and vegetables may help with weight loss. Calories and fiber amount come from Nutritionix, a global nutrition database offering information on food, health, fitness, restaurants and food manufacturers.

Source: anna1311 / Getty Images Cauliflower

> Calories: 132 per head

> Fiber content: 13 g (52% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins C and K, folate, pantothenic acid

> Other health benefits: Decreased risk of some cancers and cardiovascular diseases

Source: DipaliS / Getty Images Spaghetti squash

> Calories: 259 each

> Fiber content: 13 g (52% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, calcium, iron

> Other health benefits: Helps prevent oxidative stress, may promote digestive health

Source: oxyzay / Getty Images Pomegranate

> Calories: 234 each

> Fiber content: 11 g (44% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin C, K, folate, and fiber

> Other health benefits: Promotes digestion, helps protect against cancer

Source: duckycards / Getty Images Acorn squash

> Calories: 115 per cup

> Fiber content: 9 g (36% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, B6, thiamin, magnesium, iron

> Other health benefits: Boosts the immune system, anti-inflammatory

Source: gresei / Getty Images Persimmon

> Calories: 118 each

> Fiber content: 6 g (24% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins A, C, potassium, copper, manganese

> Other health benefits: Antioxidant, may benefit heart health, reduce inflammation

Source: nitrub / Getty Images Pears

> Calories: 101 each

> Fiber content: 5.5 g (22% of DV)

> Rich in: Fiber, copper, Vitamin C and K

> Other health benefits: Anti-inflammatory, may reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease

Source: hayatikayhan / Getty Images Apples

> Calories: 95 each

> Fiber content: 4.4 g (18% of DV)

> Rich in: Fiber and Vitamin C

> Other health benefits: Supports the immune system and heart health

Source: fcafotodigital / Getty Images Brussel sprouts

> Calories: 60 per 8 sprouts

> Fiber content: 4.4 g (18% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins K and C, folate, and fiber

> Other health benefits: Anti-inflammatory, digestive, and cardiovascular support

Source: gaus-nataliya / Getty Images Cranberries

> Calories: 51 per cup

> Fiber content: 4 g (16% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin C, manganese, and fiber

> Other health benefits: Reduce inflammation and improve heart health

Source: HausOnThePrairie / Getty Images Sweet potato

> Calories: 103 each

> Fiber content: 3.8 g (15% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin A, C, manganese, copper, fiber, potassium

> Other health benefits: Helps reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar

Source: ThuTruong / Getty Images Rainbow chard

> Calories: 35 per cup

> Fiber content: 3.7 g (15% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins A, C and iron

> Other health benefits: Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits

Source: Ockra / Getty Images Parsnips

> Calories: 70 each

> Fiber content: 3.5 g (14% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin C, E and K, folate, magnesium

> Other health benefits: Helps prevent oxidative stress and decrease damage to your cells

Source: DronG / Getty Images Kalettes

> Calories: 53 per 100 g

> Fiber content: 3.5 g (14% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins K and C

> Other health benefits: Helps with sleep and relaxation, lowers cholesterol, regulated blood pressure

Source: pilipphoto / Getty Images Rutabaga

> Calories: 52 per cup

> Fiber content: 3.2 g (13% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium

> Other health benefits: Protects against oxidative stress and promotes bowel health

Source: Salahuddin Galib / iStock via Getty Images Pumpkin

> Calories: 49 per cup

> Fiber content: 2.7 g (11% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin A, C, potassium, copper, and manganese

> Other health benefits: Reduces risk of chronic diseases and boosts immunity

Source: AnthonyRosenberg / Getty Images Turnips

> Calories: 26 each

> Fiber content: 2.4 g (10% of DV)

> Rich in: Fiber, Vitamin C, and potassium

> Other health benefits: Associated with lower risk of cancer, supports weight loss and digestion

Source: Robert Daly / Getty Images Garlic

> Calories: 22 per 5 cloves

> Fiber content: 0.3 g (5% of DV)

> Rich in: Manganese, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, and copper

> Other health benefits: Heart and blood vessels support,

Source: nata_vkusidey / Getty Images Kiwi

> Calories: 42 each

> Fiber content: 2.1 g (8% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins C and K, fiber, and copper

> Other health benefits: Protects DNA, controls blood sugar, improves asthma symptoms

Source: Vladislav Nosick / Getty Images Figs

> Calories: 37 each

> Fiber content: 1.5 g (6% of DV)

> Rich in: Fiber

> Other health benefits: May reduce blood pressure, help with weight loss

Source: fcafotodigital / Getty Images Tangerines

> Calories: 47 each

> Fiber content: 1.6 g (6% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamins C, A, potassium, folate

> Other health benefits: Helps fight damage from free radicals, boosts the immune system

Source: Tatiana Volgutova / Getty Images Mushrooms

> Calories: 17 per 5 mushrooms

> Fiber content: 1.3 g (5% of DV)

> Rich in: Copper, selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus

> Other health benefits: Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits

Source: dianazh / Getty Images Beets

> Calories: 22 each

> Fiber content: 1 g (4% of DV)

> Rich in: Folate, manganese, and copper

> Other health benefits: Protects against heart disease, birth defects, and some cancers

Source: emapoket / Getty Images Radishes

> Calories: 7.2 per 10

> Fiber content: 0.7 g (3% of DV)

> Rich in: Vitamin C

> Other health benefits: Supports the digestive system, and may help prevent cancer