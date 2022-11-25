50 Easy Ways to Be a Healthier Person

The new year is around the corner and many Americans are already thinking of what their resolutions will be. Chances are they will have something to do with leading a healthier lifestyle. Getting healthier is a popular goal but with the country firmly in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic for two years, it has been a challenge for people to maintain healthy habits.

But now social distancing measures are a thing of the past, people are returning to work, and businesses have reopened.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of 50 easy ways to be a healthier person. We reviewed materials from various health care publications and sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many have used the lockdown and order to work from home as an opportunity to exercise when and where they could, develop cooking skills, find outlets to relieve stress, and live a more healthy lifestyle.

In addition to self-help efforts, people have used the time at home to catch up on matters around the house that had been neglected that can also help improve a family’s health, such as changing bed sheets more often and, replacing toothbrushes more frequently, and making sure the temperature of the bedroom is conducive for a good night’s sleep. This is what you should do for a better night’s sleep.

