Where People from Alaska Are Moving to the Most

World Population Review ranks Alaska as the coldest place to live in the U.S. The Last Frontier State averages a temperature of 26.6° F. Yet during the winter months, the temperatures drop as low as -30° F. For some the natural beauty of the state compensates for its freezing climate. Others, though, would rather ditch the winter coats and snow shovels and enjoy more comforting weather. And you’ll be shocked – shocked – to learn some Alaskans are hightailing it to warmer states. (Not surprisingly, Alaska accounts for the vast majority of the coldest places in America today.)

To determine where people from Alaska are moving to the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-to-state migration flows from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, revealing the number of people living in other states (or Washington D.C.) in 2019 who had lived in Alaska the previous year. State population estimates are also from the ACS and are for residents age 1 and older. All rankings are out of a universe of 49 states and the District of Columbia. (See how every state’s population has changed since 2010.)

Topping the list is – no surprise – sunny California. In 2019, more than 5,000, or 10%, of Alaskans exiting the state, fled there. The move to the Golden State makes sense. Not only is the climate warmer, but it’s on the same coast as Alaska, making for a relatively shorter move.

Next up is the Sunshine State, Florida, where 4,906 Alaskans made their new home in 2019. Texas came in third, with 4,622 outbound Alaskans trekking to the Lone Star State.

Where do Alaskans seem less inclined to move? Not one, according to the Census Bureau, relocated to Maryland or Rhode Island in 2019. The Midwest wasn’t an attractive destination for Alaskans, either. Only seven moved to Kansas that year, with 14 (presumably those who didn’t mind the cold) choosing South Dakota.