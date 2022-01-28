States With the Most New Job Openings

The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. Due largely to the pandemic, millions of workers have decided to retire, over 1 million mothers of school-age children have left the workforce, and there are about 2 million fewer working-age immigrants in the country. Meanwhile, American workers – primarily in low-wage sectors – continue to quit their jobs in record numbers in search of better opportunities.

Currently, the labor force participation rate – the share of Americans 16 and older either working or looking for work – stands at 61.9%, a low not seen in the pre-pandemic United States since 1977.

The upshot? Employers nationwide are struggling to fill open positions. As of the end of November 2021, the most recent month of available data, there were 10.6 million open jobs in the United States, a 56% increase from one year ago. Of course, the labor market is not uniform nationwide and varies by region, and in some states, employers are filling positions faster than others.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where job openings are surging. States are ranked by the change in the number of open jobs between October 2021 and November 2021.

Only a dozen states had fewer open positions at the end of November compared to the previous month, while in the vast majority of states, the number of open jobs has increased as the gap between jobs and workers to fill them is growing wider.

The national labor shortage is exacerbating supply chain issues and creating an existential challenge for many small businesses. Even major companies have been forced to reduce their hours of operation. Chain restaurants, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle, as well as major retailers like Macy’s, have cut hours of operations in some or all of their locations. Here is a look at the industry people are quitting the fastest.

Click here for the states with the most new job openings