States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace.

A record high 4.5 million Americans quit their job in November 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – continuing a trend of record-breaking quit rates throughout the year. Broad explanations for what has been dubbed the Great Resignation include child care demands in the face of school closures, pandemic-related workplace risks or challenges, and a desire for a better job or one with higher pay and more benefits.

While the Great Resignation is a national phenomenon, workers in some states appear more likely to quit than those in others.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people are quitting their job. States are ranked by the number of people who quit in November 2021 as a share of total employment.

Depending on the state, the share of workers who quit their jobs in November, the most recent month of available data, ranges from 2.3% to 4.5%. For context, 3.0% of workers nationwide quit their jobs in November.

Specific explanations for the high quit rates vary by industry. According to a recent report from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, workers planning to quit in the hospitality and health care sectors cite an unmanageable workload. Meanwhile, those in the transportation, manufacturing, and construction industries point to a lack of professional growth, while workers leaving the education sector often report not feeling supported by colleagues. Here is a look at the industry people are quitting the fastest.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher unemployment rates tend to have lower quit rates. Since quits do not account for workers who retired, each of the 4.5 million Americans who quit in November will presumably take another job – and a weaker job market may act as a deterrent in some parts of the country, while a stronger job market may encourage some workers. This state has the highest unemployment in America.

