States Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs

Unemployment in the United States has improved substantially from the early days of the pandemic and now hovers near historic lows. Still, the U.S. job market remains in uncharted territory as Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. And according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the so-called Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing.

A reported 4.5 million Americans quit their job in November 2021, the most since record keeping began. The new high eclipses the old record of 4.4 million quits in September 2021, which exceeded previous all-time highs set in August, July, and April of the same year.

Broad explanations for the trend include child care demands in the face of school closures, pandemic-related workplace risks or challenges, and a desire for a better job or one with higher pay and more benefits.

Nationwide, the number of American workers who quit their jobs increased by 8.9% between October and November 2021, the most recent month of available data. However, month-over-month change in quits varies considerably by state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where quits are on the rise. States are ranked by the change in number of people who quit in November 2021 compared to the previous month. In some states, quits surged by over 30% month over month, while in a handful of states, the number of workers who quit actually fell over the same period.

Specific explanations for the high quit rates vary by industry. According to a recent report from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, workers planning to quit in the hospitality and health care sectors cite an unmanageable workload. Meanwhile, those in the transportation, manufacturing, and construction industries point to a lack of professional growth, while workers leaving the education sector often report not feeling supported by colleagues. Here is a look at the industry people are quitting the fastest.

Click here to see the states where quits are on the rise

Click here to see the methodology