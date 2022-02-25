States Where the Great Resignation Is Getting Worse

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in December 2021, down only slightly from an all time high of 4.5 million quits a month earlier and more than anything reported in the United States up to and including the summer of 2021.

Broad explanations for high quit rates are varied. Survey data reveals unmanageable workloads, unsupportive colleagues, and lack of professional development to be among the most common explanatreciions. Often, however, the reasons are as simple as a desire for higher pay or more benefits. This is the industry people are quitting the fastest.

In keeping with the national trend, most states reported a month-over-month decline in quits. However, in a handful of states, quits surged over the same period.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where quits are on the rise. States are ranked by the change in number of people who quit in December 2021, the most recent month of available data, compared to November 2021.

It is important to note that even in states where quits fell in December 2021, quit rates – the number of quits as a share of the total labor force – remains historically high. In every state, the number of people who quit their job in December is higher than the number who quit at the same time last year. Generally, states with lower quit rates tend to have higher than average unemployment. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.3 million Americans who quit in December will presumably take another job. A weaker job market, therefore, may act as a deterrent to those who consider quitting in some parts of the country, while a stronger job market may encourage some workers. Here is a look at the worst states to look for a job.

