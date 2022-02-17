Biggest Surprises in Winter Olympics History

Viewers of the Winter Olympics are thrilled by the exploits of multi-medal winners like Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst. They appreciate the determination, if not necessarily the skill, of competitors such as Michael David Edwards, an English ski jumper who finished last in the 1988 Winter Games. They’re inspired by triumphs over injuries, such as that by American skier Picabo Street, and saddened by the curtain calls of athletes such as snowboarder Shaun White and possibly Charlotte Kalla of Sweden, who’s won nine medals in cross-country skiing. (These are the top Winter Olympics medal winners of all time.)

And the Winter Olympics always have their share of surprises that delight or shock the sports world. To compile a list of 15 of the biggest examples, 24/7 Tempo reviewed archived material from the official Olympic Games website as well as news articles about the Games going back decades.

Surprising results come in various ways at the Winter Olympics. Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka borrowed a pair of skis from a rival to win a gold medal in skiing’s super-G event. A scorer’s error kept American Anders Haugen from winning a bronze medal at the 1924 Winter Olympics until the wrong was corrected 50 years later. Steven Bradbury won the short-track speed skating gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics because he was the only skater standing after a pileup of the other competitors.

Sarah Hughes, Oksana Baiul, and Tara Lipinski all shocked the field as teenage gold-medal winners in women’s figure skating.

In team sports, no event has produced more stunning results as ice hockey. We all know about the celebrated “Miracle on Ice” triumph of the US men over the Soviet Union in 1980, but did you know that Great Britain upended Canada to win gold in the 1936 Olympics, or that Germany came within 55 seconds of winning the gold in 2018 after defeating Canada to reach the final?

What surprises have occurred at the Beijing Olympics so far? Australia, which usually performs well in the Summer Games, set a record for its winter participation, taking home a gold, two silvers, and a bronze to date.

