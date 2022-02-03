Athletes Who Won the Most Medals in a Single Winter Olympics

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from Feb. 4-20, a much-needed distraction from the pandemic and the economic ills plaguing the nation.

Every four years, the Olympics plucks athletes from obscurity and enshrines them as heroes in their own country, sometimes vaulting them to worldwide glory as they win multiple medals in recognition of their skills.

To determine the most individual medals won at a single Winter Olympics, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the top individual medal winners at each edition of the Winter Olympics using the data platform Olympedia.

Given the number of events in sports such as speed skating and skiing, both cross-country and malpine, there are opportunities for athletes to win more than one medal in a single Olympics. Two cross-country skiers from Norway, for instance, each won four medals at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, and two from Sweden won four each in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (These are the countries with the most Winter Olympics gold medals.)

Norway holds the distinction of the most decorated medalists at individual Olympics, with 10 of its Olympians snagging four medals each at a single Olympiad. Norwegian Marit Bjørgen, who retired after the 2018 (Pyeongchang, South Korea) Olympics, won five medals each at two different Olympiads in cross-country skiing – in 2010 in Vancouver and 2018 (Pyeongchang, South Korea) in Pyeongchang. He also holds the record for the most overall individual medals at the Winter Olympics Games – 15.

As great as their accomplishments are, one Olympian stands alone with the greatest-ever single Winter Olympics performance – a feat singular enough to get his image put on Wheaties boxes. This athlete, who won five gold medals in speed skating at a single Winter Olympics, is not from a traditional winter sports powerhouse such as Germany, Russia, or a Scandinavian country. He is Eric Heiden, of Madison, Wisconsin. (See how many Olympians are from your state.)