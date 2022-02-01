The Greatest Winter Olympians in American History

When the Winter Olympics open in 2022, thousands of athletes from dozens of countries will compete to bring glory to their nations and themselves. As with every Olympics, Team USA is expected to have a strong showing, thanks to the experience of many of its athletes.

Though Team USA is not quite as dominant in the Winter Olympics as it is in the Summer Games, many American athletes have skied, skated, and slid their way onto the medal podium multiple times, making them among the most decorated Winter Olympians in history.

To determine the Americans with the most individual medals won all-time at the Winter Olympics, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Olympics games medal counts from Olympedia.

Throughout the history of the 23 different Winter Olympic Games held, there have been 40 Americans who have earned at least three medals. These Olympians competed in team sports like ice hockey and bobsleigh and in individual competitions like speed skating and snowboarding.

Just three Americans have managed to earn more than five Winter Olympics medals. Despite this long list of multiple medal winners, Team USA actually does not have the most medals in Winter Olympics history. These are the countries with the most all-time gold medals in Winter Olympics history.

